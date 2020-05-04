Automotive Drive Shaft Market Pre & Post COVID-19 Analysis –JTEKT Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Hyundai Wia Corporation

Automotive Drive Shaft Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Automotive Drive Shaft investments from 2020 till 2025.

Some of the major players, like GKN plc (Melrose Industries PLC), JTEKT Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Hyundai Wia Corporation, and Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., have captured significant shares in the market.

The competition in the market is high as major players continue to crack high orders from major OEMs. For instance, in August 2018, Dana Incorporated announced that it has been selected by Daimler AG to supply front and rear propeller shafts to the all-new Mercedes-Benz X-Class pickup truck and latest generation Sprinter van.

The automotive drive shaft market is expected to register a CAGR of over 6.5%, during the forecast period, 2020 – 2025.

Key Market Trends

Hollow Shafts to Witness Faster Growth

The quest for weight reduction in the automotive industry has been a major driver for the automotive hollow driveshaft industry, which allows the automakers shed a major portion of the overall weight of the vehicle. A majority of the passenger cars had used hollow shaft as a drive shaft, because of the advantages offered by these shafts, when compared to solid drive shafts. The hollow drive shafts of mass equal to that of a solid drive shaft performed without coming across a failure. The hollow drive shafts showed a superior torsional resistance, which made them an obvious choice over the solid drive shafts. Earlier, most of the vehicles have been equipped with hollow drive shafts made of steel;

However, the advent of metallurgical technology has given many alternative options to the automakers, to manufacture a propeller shaft. New and exotic materials, such as carbon fiber, aluminum, chromoly, among others, offer better performance characteristics over the conventional steel drive shafts. Furthermore, with the emission regulations becoming tougher for every generation, the automakers are on the run to drop any extra weight off the vehicle. The use of the aforementioned materials is expected to reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby, reducing emissions from the vehicles.

However, the solid drive shafts offer superior performance over the hollow drive shafts in long-wheelbase vehicles, as the hollow shafts have lower resistance for buckling, when compared to solid shafts. The usage of two-piece hollow drive shafts for the long-wheelbase vehicle purpose compensates for the performance drawback, thereby, making them a viable option for the automakers.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Automotive Drive Shaft Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

