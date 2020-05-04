Automotive Automatic Transmission Market : Current Covid-19 Impact And Future Market Landscape Analysis 2025

Automotive Automatic Transmission Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Automotive Automatic Transmission investments from 2020 till 2025.

The automotive automatic transmission market is highly consolidated, with major players, like ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Eaton Corporation PLC, Magna International Inc., and Aisin Seiki Co Ltd, dominating the market. Transmission system manufacturers are motivated to provide cost-effective solutions without compromising on the performance of the vehicle. Dealers are focusing on globalization and innovating products to obey the emission norms. For this reason, dealers are working with native partners, and OEMs are focusing on developing new technologies to save manufacturing costs, while offering effective technologies in the market.

The Automotive Automatic Transmission Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 9%, during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Key Market Trends

OEMs Focusing on Developing Advanced Automatic Transmission

The German automatic transmission supplier ZF developed a new 8-speed automatic transmission. The company’s main focus was to improve fuel efficiency by using lightweight technology.

– The new gear set design consists of four planetary gear sets and five shift elements that help in minimizing the drag loss and improve transmission efficiency. The optional hydraulic impulse oil storage (HIS) offers start/stop function, which can increase the fuel savings.

– This new automatic transmission is hybrid compatible, and can be used across all AWD dive concepts, which include AWD center differential integrated, integrated AWD system, and hang-on AWD.

During 2017, ZF manufactured 3.5 million units of its 8-speed automatic transmission for Aston Martin, FCA, JLR, and for the Volkswagen group. In 2019, the company received a billion dollar contract from BMW, in which, ZF is expected to supply its latest version of this 8-speed automatic transmission for a BMW’s series of models that may be launched in 2022.

Furthermore, ZF is also testing the possibilities in starting the production of this technology for China and the United States, where the shares of automatic passenger cars are high.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

