Automotive Adhesives And Sealants Market Pre & Post COVID-19 Analysis –Henkel, Sika, ITW Performance Polymers, Avery Dennison

Automotive Adhesives And Sealants Market – Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

“Global Automotive Adhesives And Sealants Market” is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The report presents an in-depth analysis of this business vertical involving key information concerning industry deliverables, predominantly market tendencies, market size, market share, present valuation, and profits estimations for the estimate period. The report also presents forecasts Automotive Adhesives And Sealants investments from 2020 till 2025.

The global automotive adhesive and sealant market is fragmented, with top two players accounting for a third of the market, and the remaining players vying to increase their market shares. Some of the key players include Henkel, Sika, ITW Performance Polymers, Avery Dennison., and Dow.

The automotive adhesives and sealants market is projected to register a CAGR of greater than 4% during the forecast period. The major growth factor include the stringent environment regulations, which are promoting the use of low volatile organic carbon (VOC) adhesive tapes. However, declining automotive industry is expected to hinder the market’s growth.

Key Market Trends

The Polyurethanes Segment is expected to Dominate the Market

– Polyurethane is the most widely used resin for producing automotive adhesives and sealants.

– They are thermosetting polymers, which do not melt when heated. Polyurethane polymers are formed by the reaction of isocyanate and polyol.

– Polyurethane adhesives are the most commonly used adhesives, which provide extremely strong bonding.

– Furthermore, they provide good resistance against heat, moisture, and chemicals. They are flexible and durable, as well as provide good impact resistance.

– Adhesives and sealants are witnessing high demand from the automotive industry. Factors, such as ability toward high temperature endurance, exceptional bonding strength, and durability, make adhesives and sealants suitable for automotive applications.

– Therefore, with innovation and R&D in the automotive industry, primarily to reduce the vehicle’s weight, polyurethane resins are expected to witness high demand.

– Hence, the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane resins in the automotive adhesives and sealants market.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

