At 7.2% CAGR, Specialty Paper Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2021

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled “Specialty Paper Market –Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2021”. The global Specialty Paper Market study provides a granular data and in-depth analysis on the current and future market situations that are crucial for the existing &new players in the market. Specialty Paper Market industry research is based on key factors like demand & supply analysis, commercial activities, research investments, pricing analysis, government initiatives & guidelines, driving forces in the market, roadblocks and segmentation based on the product viability.

The global specialty paper market is segmented into product type such as release & labels, pharmaceutical leaflet papers, decor papers, flexible packaging paper and others. Among these segments, flexible packaging paper segment is expected to occupy top position in overall specialty paper market during the forecast period. Growing consumption of flexible packaging paper in food & beverages, healthcare and other products is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, factors such as less utilization of raw material, low weight and low shipping charges are anticipated to swell the growth of flexible packaging paper market.

Global specialty paper market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the global specialty paper market is expected to reach 34,954.3 KT by the end of 2021. Wide scale application of specialty paper in various industries is fostering the growth of specialty paper market. Moreover, advances in packaging industry are further anticipated to fuel the demand for specialty paper market.

Asia Pacific showcased the highest demand for specialty paper in 2016. Further, riding on the back of factors such as rapid growth of food and beverage industry and growing utilization of masking tape in real estate, Asia-Pacific is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Further, in developing nations such as China and India, innovations and technologies are driving packaging industry market. Moreover, packaging market is witnessing double digit growth in growing economies which further, is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the specialty paper market. Europe is the second biggest market and expected to showcase a tremendous growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Rising Demand for Food & Beverage Products in the World

Increasing demand and consumption of food and beverages such as tea bags and bakery products is driving the growth of specialty paper market across the globe. Apart from this, rising disposable income and changing lifestyle of the people is anticipated to bolster the growth of the specialty paper market.

Technological Advancements and Developments

Advances in technologies such as thin elastic packaging materials are anticipated to drive the growth of the specialty paper market. Moreover, enhancements and developments in specialty paper such as gas barrier technologies are accelerating the growth of the global specialty paper market.

Although, availability of alternatives such as glassine paper and growing trend of utilization of plastic wraps are some of the key factor which is likely to dampen the growth of specialty paper market during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Specialty Paper Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global specialty paper market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by raw material, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The Specialty Paper Market report answers the following questions:

What is the aim of the report?

The market report presents the estimated market size of Specialty Paper Market by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Specialty Paper Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Specialty Paper Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the Specialty Paper Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the Specialty Paper Market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global specialty paper market which includes company profiling of Mondi Plc., Oji Holdings, Nippon Paper Group, Stora Enso, Sappi Ltd., International Papers, Domtar Corporation, Asia Pulp and Paper Co. Ltd., Staples Inc. and Dunn Paper. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global specialty paper market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

