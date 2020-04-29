Lawful Interception Market 2020, COVID 19 Breakdown Impact, Industry, Global Trends, Size, Applications, Share, Sale, Growth Insight, New Development and Forecast To 2026

Global Lawful Interception Market is valued approximately at USD 3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.7% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Lawful Interception (LI) is a process in which a network operator or service provider provides law enforcement officials an access to the communication of private individuals or organizations. In lawful interception process, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) conduct electronic surveillance as authorized by jurisdiction or administration to track illegal activities. The increase in subversive activities and terrorism and increase in cybercrimes in the era of digitalization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the number of terrorists activities in 2012 was 6,771 and has risen to 8093 number of terrorism activities in 2018, globally. Additionally, as per Herjavec Group, in 2018 Marriott has hacked around 500 million user accounts due to cyber-attacks. Also, Yahoo was suffered around 3 billion user accounts by cyber-attacks in 2017. However, security and privacy of intercepted data is the major factor restraining the growth of global Lawful Interception market during the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By network:

Fixed Network

Mobile Network

By Mediation Device:

Routers

Switches

Gateway

Handover Interface

Intercept Access Point (IAP)

Management Server

By Type of Interception:

Active Interception

Passive Interception

Hybrid Interception

By End User:

Law Enforcement Agencies

Government

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Lawful Interception Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Lawful Interception Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Lawful Interception Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Lawful Interception Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Lawful Interception Market, by Network

Chapter 7 Global Lawful Interception Market, by Mediation Device

Chapter 8 Global Lawful Interception Market, by Type of Interception

Chapter 9 Global Lawful Interception Market, by End Users

Chapter 10 Global Lawful Interception Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Utimaco GmbH

11.2.2. Vocal Technologies Ltd.

11.2.3. Aqsacom Inc.

11.2.4. Verint Systems

11.2.5. BAE Systems Plc

11.2.6. Cisco Systems

11.2.7. Ericsson

11.2.8. ATOS

11.2.9. SS8 Networks Inc.

11.2.10. Trovicor Networks

Chapter 12 Research Process

