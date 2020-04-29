Gaucher Disease Market To Expand With Growing Incidences of Gaucher Disease By A CAGR of Around 3% Throughout 2019-2026

Research Nester has released a report titled “Gaucher Disease Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026” which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), in one of its statistics stated that around 6000 individuals are estimated to have Gaucher disease in the United States alone.

The statistics portray the growing concern for the increasing incidences of Gaucher disease amongst people around the globe. Even though Gaucher disease is known to be a common genetic disorder amongst the Ashkenazic Jewish population, which forms about 75% of the world’s total Jewish population, yet the risk of development of the Gaucher disease increases with consanguinity in the family.

Such a factor is known to raise concern amongst the people for the spread of the disease by the mutation of gene or transfer of disease to other individuals. The rising concern for the increasing incidences of Gaucher disease, coupled with the growing support and funding of the government of nations and the rising per capita expenditure on healthcare by several nations around the globe are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global Gaucher disease market.

The global Gaucher disease market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2026. The market is thriving on account of increasing incidences of Gaucher’s disease as well as the increasing focus of the pharmaceutical companies on introducing new products that cater to the treatment of Gaucher disease. The market, which was valued at a value of around USD 1600 million in the year 2018 and is expected to garner a value of around USD 2000 million by the end of 2026 and further achieve a Y-o-Y growth rate of around 3% in the year 2026 as compared to the previous year.

The global Gaucher disease market is segmented by clinical type into type I, type II and type III. Among these segments, the type I segment is anticipated to cross a value of around USD 1500 million by the end of 2026 by growing at a CAGR of around 3% over the forecast period. Additionally, the segment held a market share of around 80% in the year 2018. On the other hand, the type III segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of around 4% over the forecast period.

Geographically, the global Gaucher disease market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America region, out of which, Asia Pacific Gaucher disease market is primarily driven by nations such as China, India and Japan, where China held the dominant market share of around 41% in the year 2018. The factors that can be attributed to the growth of the market in the nation is for the presence of the world’s largest population in the nation, which also raises the possibility of being infected by the Gaucher’s disease and the raising concern amongst the population to get vaccinated from such disease. Additionally, the Asia Pacific Gaucher disease market is expected to expand by observing a growth rate of around 1.30x during the assessment period.

However, concerns for the stringent norms of the government of several nations for the use of drugs and treatments of the disease, coupled with the high cost associated with the treatment of the disease are some of the factors estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global Gaucher disease market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Gaucher disease market, which includes profiling of Protalix Inc., Pfizer Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Sanofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Gaucher Disease Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026”, analyses the overall Gaucher disease industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global Gaucher disease market in the near future.

