Municipal Water Market: Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026
The Global Municipal Water Market report provides information by Key Players, Geography, End users, Applications, Competitor analysis, Sales, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Market Share, Import-Export, Trends and Forecast.
Initially, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Municipal Water market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.
Global Municipal Water market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer.
The Top players are Veolia Water Technologies, Xylem Inc., SUEZ, Evoqua Water Technologies, BEWG, Chengdu XingRong Environmental Technology, Capital Environment Protection, Wuhan Sanzhen Industry Holding, Pentair Plc., OriginWater, Anhui Guozhen Environmental Protection Technology, United Utilities Group PLC, Stantec, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Aquatech International, WesTech Engineering, RWL Water Group, Kingspan Environment Ltd.,.
The Report covers following things
|Historical Years
|2015-2019
|Forcast Years
|2020-2026
|Market Size 2019
|xx Million
|Market Size 2026
|xx Million
|CAGR 2019-2026
|xx%
|Types
|Reverse Osmosis Membranes_x000D_
Ion-Exchange_x000D_
Ultrafiltration (UF) Membranes_x000D_
Electrodeionization (EDI)_x000D_
Biological Filtration_x000D_
Chemical Conditioning of Water_x000D_
Clarification_x000D_
Filtration_x000D_
Chlorination_x000D_
Others_x000D_
|Applications
|Utility Water Infrastructure_x000D_
Applied Water_x000D_
Municipal Wastewater Treatment and Reuse_x000D_
|Regions
|North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
|Key Players
|Veolia Water Technologies
Xylem Inc.
SUEZ
Evoqua Water Technologies
More
The report introduces Municipal Water basic information including definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview, policy analysis, and news analysis. Insightful predictions for the Municipal Water market for the coming few years have also been included in the report.
Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.
The report focuses on global major leading Municipal Water Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.
The Municipal Water industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.
Table of Contents
1 Municipal Water Market Overview
2 Global Municipal Water Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Global Municipal Water Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region)
4 Global Municipal Water Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region
5 Global Municipal Water Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
6 Global Municipal Water Market Analysis by Application
7 Global Municipal Water Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
8 Municipal Water Manufacturing Cost Analysis
9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
11 Market Effect Factors Analysis
12 Global Municipal Water Market Forecast
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
