Global Waterborne Coatings Market Size, COVID 19 Impact, Share, Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends, Leaders, Services and Forecast to 2026
Global Waterborne Coatings Market is valued approximately USD 71 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Waterborne Coatings are green substrates which use water as a solvent to dissolve resin. This is the reason behind application of waterborne coatings that is environment friendly and easy to apply. The coatings consist of 80% water and other solvents like glycol ethers. It makes the coating or paint easy to apply and eco-friendly. Waterborne coatings are widely used for their low VOC (volatile organic compounds) content (less than 3.5 pounds per gallon of water). It can be applied on wood (e.g., furniture) and plastic substrates. Further, demand in coatings, construction, automotive, consumer goods, electrical/electronics, textile, and industrial coating has led the adoption of Waterborne Coatings across the forecast period. Also, increasing implementation of waterborne coatings over solvent-borne coatings and rapid economic growth in emerging countries with the increasing consumer spending and population is expected to fuel the demand for Waterborne Coatings. Moreover, Development of Bio-based products and increasing government support due to VOC emissions create a lucrative market opportunity for the waterborne coatings market.
Request a sample report on Global Waterborne Coatings Market: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/1/91031
Major market player included in this report are:
BASF SE (Germany)
AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
Axalta Coating System LLC (U.S.)
PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
The Valspar Corporation (U.S.)
Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.)
Nippon Paints Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Berger Paints India Limited (India)
Kansai Paint Company Limited (JAPAN)
Jotun Group (Norway)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Resin Type:
Acrylic
Polyester
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyurethane
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)
Polyvinylidene dichloride (PVDC)
Others
By Application:
Architectural
Automotive
General Industrial
Protective
Wood
Marine
Packaging
Coil
Others
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
Place the Order of Global Waterborne Coatings Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/1/91031/Single_User
Some Points from Table of Content
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 3 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Global Waterborne Coatings Market Industry Analysis
Chapter 5 Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Resin
Chapter 6 Global Waterborne Coatings Market, by Application
Chapter 7 Global Waterborne Coatings Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
Chapter 9 Jotun Group (Norway)Research Process
For More Enquiry @ https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/1/91031
For More Details Email Us: [email protected]