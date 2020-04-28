Global Gelatin market is valued approximately at USD 2.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Gelatin is colorless, translucent, flavorless food ingredients that is derived from collagen, taken from animal body parts. Its texture is gummy when it is moist and brittle when it is dry. Rising demand for the functional and convenience food & beverage products, growing application in the pharmaceutical industries, increase in demand of clean-label products and rise in demand for naturally sourced ingredients are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. Whereas, competition from gelatin alternatives and culture restrictions are the factors hampering the growth of market over the forecast years. However, emerging economies to provide high-growth opportunity and use of gelatin in fortified confectionery and sports nutrition products is lucrative opportunity for the growth of market.

Major market player included in this report are:

Darling Ingredients, Inc

Tessenderlo Group

Nitta Gelatin, Inc

Gelatin

Weishardt

Italgelatine

LAPI GELATINE

GeLneX JUNCA GELATINES

Trobas Gelatine

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Type A

Type B

By Functions:

Bloom Value

Thickener

Stabilizer

Gelling agent

Others

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Source:

Porcine

Bovine Skin

Bovine Bone

Fish & Poultry

By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Gelatin Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Gelatin Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Gelatin Market: Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Gelatin Market, by Type

Chapter 6 Global Gelatin Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Gelatin Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9 Research Process

