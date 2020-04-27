Camelina Oil Market Analysis 2020-2027 by Key Companies – Henry Lamotte Oils, Jedwards International , MakingCosmetics, O&3

Camelina oil has been used as lamp oil, medicine, and edible oil in Northern Europe for centuries. It is derived from the seeds of Camelina sativa, a native European plant. As camelina oil has a high smoke point of 475 ?F, it is much more stable than other edible oils and is perfect for the toughest culinary demands. Camelina oil is rich in omega 3, omega 6, and omega 9 fats, and vitamin E and is used in salad dressings, spreads, margarine, and shortenings.

The general consensus that saturated fats are unhealthy and are linked with cardiovascular diseases and high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood has led consumers to opt for oils with low saturated fats. Camelina oils contain largely unsaturated fats and are gaining widespread recognition as edible oils. The abundance of sterols in camelina oils has been shown to inhibit the absorption of cholesterol in the blood. Increasing demand for edible oils that promote heart health and are low in unhealthy LDL cholesterols has boosted the demand for camelina oils. The uses of camelina oil as a feedstock for biofuel to generate electricity and renewable jet fuel has opened several opportunities for camelina oil manufacturers. Properties of biodiesel prepared from camelina oils have compared favorably with its fossil fuel counterparts. The increasing importance of camelina oil as a viable biofuel feedstock in the biodiesel industry is expected to further drive the demand for camelina oils in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Camelina Oil Market: BIO PLAN?TE ?lm?hle Moog GmbH, Cebra ethical skincare, H&B Oils Center Co., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Jedwards International Inc., MakingCosmetics Inc., O&3, OPW Ingredients GmbH, Smart Earth Seeds, Three Farmers Foods, Inc.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global camelina oil market is segmented on the basis of grade and end use. On the basis of grade, the camelina oil market is segmented into, food grade and industrial grade. On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into, food, chemicals, cosmetics, and others.

Most important Products of Camelina Oil covered in this report are:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Food

Chemicals

Cosmetics

Others

