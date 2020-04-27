Biofuel Additives Market Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities by Leading Players Afton Chemical, Biofuel Systems, Chemiphase, Chevron Oronite

Biofuels additives are specialty chemicals that are used to enhance biofuel properties, improve engine performance, and reduce brake specific fuel consumption (BSFC). They play a crucial role in meeting international fuel standards. Biofuel additives such as ethanol, diethyl ether, n-butanol, and methanol are commonly used as biodiesel additives due to their high oxygen content. Biofuel additives in biodiesel blends have been found to improve combustion characteristics and combustion stability. The addition of anti-oxidant additives has also been responsible for the reduction in NOX emissions.

Some of the key players of Biofuel Additives Market: Afton Chemical, Biofuel Systems Group Ltd, Chemiphase Ltd, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Clariant AG, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, E-ZOIL, Fuel Quality Services, Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation

The “Global Biofuel Additives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the biofuel additives market with detailed market segmentation by material, type, end-user industry, and geography. The global biofuel additives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading biofuel additives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global biofuel additives market is segmented on the basis of material, type, and end-user industry. On the basis of material, the biofuel additives market is segmented into, polyester, ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefin, polyamide, polycarbonate, fluoropolymers, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, barrier films, safety & security films, decorative films, microporous films, and others. Based on end-user industry, the global biofuel additives market is segmented into, packaging, automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, construction, and others.

Most important Biofuel Type of Biofuel Additives covered in this report are:

Biodiesel

Bioethanol

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Diesel Fuel Additives

Heavy Fuel Oil Additives

Shipping Fuel Additives

Gasoline Fuel Additives

Others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET LANDSCAPE BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE8. BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – BIOFUEL TYPE BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE BIOFUEL ADDITIVES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

