Adhesive Tapes Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027 | 3M Company,  NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Tesa SE, LINTEC Corporation

Adhesive tapes are made of an adhesive film and a backing material. Acrylic, polyurethane, isocyanate, epoxy, silicon, and rubber based adhesives are preapplied on backing materials such as paper, cloth, felt, and foam to form adhesive tapes. Pressure-sensitive tapes, water activated tapes, heat sensitive tapes, and drywall tapes are some of the most commonly used adhesives tapes. Glues and liquid adhesives are messy as they need to be applied by spraying or rolling it on the surface of the substrate. They also may consume significant time as some adhesives require long curing time. However adhesive tapes offer great solutions for quick fixes and improvisation as they are easy to use and do not need curing time.

Some of the key players of Adhesive Tapes Market: 3M Company, NITTO DENKO CORPORATION, Tesa SE, LINTEC Corporation., AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Intertape Polymer Group, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Scapa Group PLC, Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Nichiban Co. Ltd.

The “Global Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the adhesive tapes market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology, tape backing material, category, application, and geography. The global adhesive tapes market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading adhesive tapes market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, tape backing material, category, and application. On the basis of resin type, the adhesive tapes market is segmented into, acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is bifurcated into, water-based adhesive tapes, solvent-based adhesive tapes, and hot-melt-based adhesive tapes. Based on tape backing material, the global adhesive tapes market is segmented into, polypropylene (PP), paper, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), and others. On the basis of category, the adhesive tapes market is segmented into, commodity and specialty. Based on application, the global adhesive tapes market is segmented into, packaging, masking, consumer & office, healthcare, automotive, electrical & electronics, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, retail, others

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

