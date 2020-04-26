Health Intelligent Virtual Assistant Competitive Landscape, Trends and Opportunities to 2026

An Intelligent Virtual Assistant is a man-made intelligence system that imitates human collaboration to perform specific tasks, similar to client service. Intelligent a virtual assistant is efficient for satisfying a wide scope of client service roles, for example, simplicity to explore, offer item data, help clients in paying bills, and carry out transfers or complete forms, and direct issue questions to human operators in client care. Such factors are provoking banking and financial organizations over the world to coordinate intelligent virtual assistant, encouragement industry development.

Intelligent virtual assistants are effective and perform different functions for enterprises across retail, IT, banking, and car. Furthermore, they convey better conversational reactions, which enable ventures in improving the client experience. An Intelligent virtual assistant supplier is successfully working on cooperative regional languages and gives customized intelligent virtual assistants so that clients from various give geographies can effortlessly communicate.

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Product Outlook

  • Chatbot
  • Smart Speakers

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Technology Outlook

  • Automatic Speech Recognition
  • Text to Speech
  • Text-based

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Players Outlook

  • Next IT Corporation
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • Speaktoit, Inc.
  • Creative Virtual Ltd.
  • CX Company
  • Anboto Group
  • eGain Corporation
  • Artificial Solution

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Application Outlook

  • BFSI
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Healthcare
  • Education
  • Retail
  • IT & Telecom
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Others

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

