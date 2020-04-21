Broadcasting Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Upcoming Forecast Report Till 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Broadcasting Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”delivers detailed overview of the broadcasting equipment market in terms of market segmentation by equipment type, by applications and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The high quality image with efficient spectrum utilization combined with rising preference for video-on-demand systems are steering the broadcasting equipment market with significant pace.

Growing population and increasing number of high definition digital channels is driving global players to invest in broadcasting equipment market and come up with innovative proposals that are projected to fulfill the requirements from innumerable media and entertainment driven fanatics across the globe. Further, the wide scale applications of broadcasting equipment market are classified into studio production, news production, post production and sports production among others.

The global broadcasting equipment market is segmented into servers, switchers, encoders, cameras, modulators and others, out of which, servers accounted for 26% of the total market share in 2015, whereas, switchers segment is anticipated to reach USD 2.5 Billion in 2024.

The time saving communication, progression of digital broadcasting from analog broadcasting along with groundbreaking innovations in post-production is anticipated to expand broadcasting equipment market with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the period 2015-2021.

By Region

Geographically, the market of broadcasting equipment is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East Asia. The cultural diversity and high government investments on technology up gradation for broadcasting services drove the North America broadcasting equipment market with 31% of the global market share in 2015. The North America market is anticipated to hold its dominant stance over the forecast period. Further, Latin America & Europe are anticipated to witness positive growth with significant market share as compared to emerging nations of Asia Pacific over the forecast period.

Growing Demand for High Definition Broadcasting Technology

The rapid growth in technological advancements, growing alteration from analog to digital broadcasting services combined with escalating demand for digital channels is believed to supplement the growth of the Broadcasting Equipment Market across the globe. Further, favorable government regulations regarding broadcasting services are anticipated to be a promising factor behind the growth of the broadcasting equipment market.

However, high cost, lack of standardization and inconsistency in broadcasting content distribution are likely to inhibit the growth of the broadcasting equipment market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the broadcasting equipment market which includes company profiling:

Alcatel-Lucent SA, Brightcove Inc., ARRIS Enterprises Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Harmonic Inc., Ericsson A.B., Microsoft Corp., etc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the broadcasting equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

