One of the previous remaining wilderness zones remaining in the area is Guanacos in Chilean Patagonia. Credit to Francisca Hidalgo. The above 2000 facilities of renewable energy are constructed in areas of ecological significance and hover the natural environments of animal species and plants across the world. The University of Queensland research squad plotted the site of solar, hydropower, and wind amenities in the wilderness, endangered regions, and main biodiversity areas.

UQ College of Earth and Environmental Sciences chief author who is Mr. José Rehbein, said that he was upset using the available findings. “A from the more than 2200 renewable energy facilities already operating inside important biodiversity areas, another 900 are build nowadays,” Mr. Rehbein said.

Mr. José Rehbein said that energy amenities and the infrastructure surrounding them, such as increased human activities and roads, can incredibly be damaging to a natural environment. Those developments are not friendly with biodiversity conservation hard work. The popularity of renewable energy amenities in developed nations and Western Europe is in bio-diverse regions.

Mr. José Rehbein said that there is another time for inventors to reassess facilities under creation in Africa and Asia. The senior author of the University of Amsterdam, Doctor James Allan, said actual conservation exertions and a rapid change to renewable energy was vital to avoid species extinctions and prevent catastrophic climate change.

Nai three, 180 MW hydroelectric power plant that is in Vietnam is One of a sequence of five hydropower dams. These dams are along Nai River in the national park of Cat Tien and UNESCO earth reserve. Those images are from 1996 up to 2017 from right to left. Credit to Google Earth

“The entire team agrees that this effort should not be understood as anti-renewables since renewable energy is critical for decreasing the emissions of carbon,” Dr. Allan said. “The important thing is ensuring that renewable energy amenities are in places that do not harm biodiversity. “Renewable energy progresses should consider biodiversity and carbon, and evade any negative effects on biodiversity truly to be sustainable.”

30 MW of wind of the plant; hence it is Constructed on (Banhado do Maçarico Key Biodiversity Area). The images are from 2006 and 2018 from right to left. Credit to Google Earth. The squad wishes the governments, business, and development organizations not to expand renewable energy amenities. These services should not develop into conservation regions and plot for alternative positions.