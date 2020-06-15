European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Size study, by Application (Transportation Fuel, Power Generation, Mining & Industrial) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

The global Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. The following report contains all the statistics and facts & figures related to the global Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market. Their business strategies, sales data, projections, and a host of other important data have been covered for an in-depth outlook. The report also has PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, risk analysis, and regional analysis. Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total SA and more – all the leading companies operating in the global Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market and their business strategies have been profiled in this research report.

European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market is valued approximately at USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Liquified Natural Gas (LNG)) is natural gas that has been cooled to a liquid state, at about -260° Fahrenheit, for shipping and storage. The volume of natural gas in its liquid state is about 600 times smaller than its volume in its gaseous state. This process makes it possible to transport natural gas to places where pipelines do not reach.. The rising demand for natural gas drives the market for LNG. As per Statista, the demand for Natural Gas in Europe has increased from 449.3 billion cubic meters in 2016 to 465.7 billion cubic meters in 2017. Further, the presence of huge number of LNG terminals in the region aid the market growth. As per Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) as of 2018 there are 29 LNG terminals in the region with a total send-out Capacity of around 227 billion cubic meters per year. At these terminals, the LNG is returned to its gaseous state and transported by pipeline to distribution companies, industrial consumers, and power plants. The rising use of natural gas in multiple sectors such as Power generation and mining further fuels the market towards growth. However, increasing adoption of renewable sources of energy impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) market is considered for the key regions such as UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe.

Major market players included in this research report are:

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Total SA

British Petroleum

Statoil ASA

PJSC Gazprom

INPEX Corporation

Novatek

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Transportation Fuel

Power Generation

Mining & Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters from the Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.European & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Dynamics

3.1.Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.European Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

