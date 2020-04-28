The global polyurethane market accounted for USD 43.50 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

polyurethane market research report encompasses a comprehensive study of the product specifications, revenue, cost, price, gross capacity and production. Acquiring valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help your business achieve business goals. This market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The market report is a scrupulous investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics. Moreover, this market report gives information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, forthcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Some of the major players in polyurethane market BASF SE,CangzhouDahua Group Co. Ltd., Chematur Engineering AB, LANXESS, Coim Group,CovestroAG, FXI, Huntsman Corporation, KUMHO MITSUI CHEMICALS CORP., Mitsui Chemicals, Northern Plastics Ltd., Polycoat Products, Polyurethane Specialties, Recticel, Seksui Chemical Co. Ltd., Shanghai Donga Polyurethane Co. Ltd., Tosoh Corporation, Trelleborg AB, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Covestro AG, The DOW Chemical Companyand many more.

Major market drivers:

Growing demand for light weight, high performance materials from automotive sector

Government support for energy efficiency

Memory foam revived the bedding segments

Versatility and unique physical properties of polyurethane

Increasing use of polyurethane in refrigeration applications

Market restraint:

Exposure risks and environmental concerns

Highdemand for acid-epoxy coatings

Volatile raw materialprices

Market Segmentation: Global Polyurethane Market

The polyurethane market is segmented on the basis of raw materialinto MDI, TDI,polyols and others.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented intocoatings, adhesives & sealants, flexible & rigid foams, elastomersand others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented intobuilding & construction, automotive & transportation, bedding & furnitureand others.

On the basis of geography, the polyurethane market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

