Debunking COVID-19

In the recent wake of events. There is a subset of the virus that has swept the world off its precautionary feet. This emergence is the deadly virus known as Coronavirus or as scientist’s call COVID-19. Despite widespread news and rumours attached to the illness only but a few know the facts attributed to the virus, what it is, how the virus spreads, and its symptoms. This article aims to debunk the mystery behind the COVID19 virus

Though its origins are not accurately known the Coronavirus first appeared in the fleeting Village of Wuhan District at a wet market. The market is one among many wet markets in China that specializes in selling wildlife curated meats meant to cater to food shortages in China’s widely populated countryside. At its emergence, the virus presented itself as the common flu with symptoms ranging from mild cough or cold to pneumonia-like signs and the final stage that comprises of melting internal body organs

Yet it is not the scariest part about the COVID19 virus. Many scientists claim that the virus is airborne spread and highly contagious, just like the flu. However, COVID19 gives one-up the flu by going further and inducing death in the victims. The virus is perhaps the deadliest form of the flu available to date with that death toll reaching the tens of thousands. The virus seems to be unstoppable, prompting worldwide leaders to be cautious and impose all measures to prevent an outbreak in their regions. Some regions have registered a death toll of over 3300 and the total of 100,000 deaths worldwide. This outcome has prompted the disease to receive dangerous levels of attention.

The disease comes off as a respiratory virus capable of masquerading as a common cold or the familiar severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and few cases as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). The disease is the most alarming case of widespread infection since the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. Its primary source of spreading is by respiratory droplets. These usually come in sufficient quantities in the event of infected individual coughing or sneezing. Upon infection, the virus takes a total of 14 days for the symptoms to manifest. However, there are known cases where the virus develops full symptoms within five days.

This development does not apply to all infected. While not known how or why a select portion of infected people passes off as asymptomatic after the incubation period. Passively infected individuals are not affected by the virus, but they are capable of transmitting the virus to people around them. These people come out as Coronavirus carriers. Among the most prevalent of symptoms are a mild sore throat, a consistently runny nose, a fever for small-time infections all through to pneumonia-like signs leading to multi-organ failure and in many cases, death. Experts, however, show that there little need to panic as a large number of test outcomes usually turn out to be mild with an 82% mild turnout from a blistering total of 17,000 infection cases.