The latest market report published by Persistence Market Research is titled ‘Global Market Study-Alcohol Breathalyzer and Drug Testing Equipment – Asia Pacific to Witness Maximum Growth by 2026’. According to this report, the global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market will expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2017–2026. The global revenues are expected to take a leap from around US$ 7.30 Bn (2017) to over US$ 13.30 Bn by the end of 2026.

Market Taxonomy: Quick Overview

This market is segmented on the basis of equipment, application, end user, and region. On the basis of equipment, the market has been sub-segmented into semi-conductor based breathalyzer, infrared (IR) based breathalyzer, fuel cell based breathalyzer, immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments, oral fluid testing devices, urine testing devices, and hair testing devices.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3377

Companies Profiles

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Lion Laboratories Limited

Lifeloc Technologies Inc.

Intoximeters

Andatech Pty. Ltd.

BACtrack

Quest Products, Inc.

Alere (Abbott.)

C4 Development Ltd (Alcovisor)

Get To Know Methodology of Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3377

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into drugs detection and alcohol detection. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into federal departments, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and private sectors.

By equipment, IR based breathalyzer is expected to remain the largest segment, registering the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Accuracy of such evidential breath testing (EBT) devices is very high, as a result they are being widely used by federal departments and hospitals. Fuel cell based breathalyzer are expected to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

These type of portable devices offer extremely high accuracy concerning blood alcohol content (BAC) and provide instant results. Moreover, such devices require fewer recalibrations as compared to semiconductor-based alcohol breathalyzers. These factors are generating significant demand for fuel cell based breathalyzers globally.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market, with a maximum share by the end of 2018.

North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to collectively contribute over 94.0% revenue to the total global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market. In terms of value, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market, registering a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Access Full Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3377

Soaring Alcohol Consumption & Drug Abuse Cases to Fuel Market Growth

Increasing cases of alcohol and drugs abuse are a major factor driving growth of the global alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market. Other trends driving growth include single technology devices for alcohol and drugs testing and increasing market share of personal breathalyzers.

In addition, stringent government regulations, emergence of low cost breathalyzers and growing distribution networks in developing countries are projected to result in increased demand. This in turn is expected to bolster alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market growth during the forecast period (2017–2026).

High pricing issues and fewer opportunities for new market players in the developed regions are the key factors hampering the growth of this market. Major players dominate the market in developed regions, whereas local players in domestic regions offer products at prices cheaper by 20%–30% compared to established brands in North America and Europe. This factor has been identified to be a challenge to development and growth of the overall alcohol breathalyzer and drugs testing equipment market.

Key market players covered in this report include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Laboratories Limited, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Intoximeters, Andatech Pty. Ltd., BACtrack, Quest Products, Inc., Alere (Abbott.), and C4 Development Ltd (Alcovisor).

These companies are primarily focused on enhancing their product portfolios through research and development, and introduction of innovative and cost-effective medical devices in order to gain market share and strengthen their position in the global market.

The global alcohol breathalyzer and drug testing equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment

Breathalyzer (Semiconductor)

Intoxilyzer (IR)

Alcosensor (Fuel Cells)

Immuno Assay Analyzers

Chromatographic Instruments

Oral Fluid Testing Devices (Saliva)

Urine Testing Devices (Kits, Cassets, cups and Dips)

Hair Testing Devices (Kits)

By Application

Alcohol Detection

Drugs Detection

By End-users

Federal Departments

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Private Sectors

By Region