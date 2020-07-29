Adhesion barriers or anti-adhesions are medical implants, used post-surgeries to reduce or prevent internal adhesion (scarring) by separating tissue and organs, resulting in faster recovery. Available in gel, film, and liquid formulations, the sterile, transparent and highly viscous gels and collagen and gelatin-laden film-based adhesion barriers are highly preferred in all forms of surgery.

Growing number of patients opting for surgeries as a preferred treatment option (mostly used in cardiovascular surgeries), increasing geriatric population and corresponding health-related issues, and increasing awareness about severe post-surgery complications like adhesion formation, are some factors projected to drive the global adoption of adhesion barriers over the forecast period of 2018-2026.

As per a recent market analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global adhesion barriers market is expected to expand at a robust 6.9% CAGR over the forecast period, with a market valuation of US$ 3,592.1 Mn by 2026. With clear market domination through 2017, North America adhesion barriers market is expected to represent highest incremental opportunity through 2026 too, attributable to product innovation and entry of new players.

Moreover, increasing number of cardiovascular interventions, such as coronary revascularization and coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG), is expected to drive the global adhesion barriers market from 2018 to 2026.

Procedures including laparoscopy and laparotomy predominantly gives rise to internal scarring. Owing to advancements in medical procedures and significant investments in the healthcare industry coupled with increasing awareness among the patients, Asia-Pacific is likely to be a fast growing region for adhesion barriers. Considering growth prospects in emerging markets, companies like Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, and Baxter are competing to capture the maximum share in these markets.

Key players in the highly fragmented, oligopolistic global adhesion barriers market includes Baxter, Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.), Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi, FzioMed, Inc., Betatech Medical, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Tissuemed Ltd., Hangzhou Singclean Medical Products Co., Ltd., and Symatese.

Companies are foreseen to capitalize on the growth potentiality of adhesion barriers market by focusing on acquisitions and partnerships to expand business presence and distributor network coupled with product portfolio build-up. Manufacturers are also entering into direct supply agreements with hospitals to increase product penetration and sales.

A large number of players in the global adhesion barriers market are also investing in R&D for more advanced and accurate product innovations to solve surgery-related issues and leverage untapped market. Adhesion barriers are likely to prove extremely advantageous in operating patients with patients with orthopedic, cardiovascular diseases, gynecological, and amputations owing to diabetes.

Another innovation catching the attention of manufacturers includes second generation adhesion barriers, pegged to be more effective compared to the first generation adhesion barriers. The key players are also working on the cost structure model to reduce the overall cost of the adhesion barriers. Manufacturers are developing cost-effective adhesion barriers with lower pricing, to gain respective market shares and consumer base.