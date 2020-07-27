Smart Spaces Market Size, Share, Key Findings, Segmentation, Development Trends, Revenue and In-Depth Analysis with Specifications | COVID-19 Impact

Market Highlights

According to MRFR analysis, the global smart spaces market was valued at USD 9.4 Billion in 2018; it is expected to reach USD 27.0 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to surging demand for congestion-free mobility services, rising adoption of disruptive technologies such as digital twin, augmented reality and virtual reality, adoption of smart building solutions, and increasing inclination of end users toward green building solutions.

Top Drivers and Main Challenges

The smart space market size can expand considerably in the next few years, mainly owing to the surging urbanization as well as industrialization. Smart spaces can be described as the modification of the available home space and office using advanced equipment and technology. Smart space helps make the entire space more convenient and connected. Digitization has become the core of living, which has made smart facilities highly imperative.

Players in the smart spaces market are working on upgrading the emergency management system within the business areas. With the aim to achieve this, the companies are making use of advanced camera that helps them monitor the premise properly and also conduct various other functionalities. In addition, companies are focused on optimizing data and technology that can further enhance the emergency management departments around the world.

Numerous benefits of smart spaces include adequate energy management as well as optimization. This facilitates a massive reduction in energy consumption within the building, which acts as a significant factor boosting growth of the smart space market. Apart from this, smart space helps ensure the safe working of the device in monitoring, network and maintain the environmental quality in the work space.

Segmentation:

The global smart spaces market research has been studied extensively, taking into account the primary segments of component, application and premise type.

Given the component segment, the global smart spaces market has been considered for solutions and services. The services segment consists of professional services and managed services. The professional services segment can be split into deployment and integration services, support and maintenance services and consulting services.

Depending on application, the global smart spaces market segments are emergency management, security management and energy management and optimization.

The premise types mentioned in the report are residential areas, commercial areas, and others.

Regional Insight

By region, the global smart spaces market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing smart spaces market over the next few years. The market growth is due to rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as China, India, and Vietnam and government initiatives to boost the smart mobility services in the densely populated cities. North America accounted for the largest market in 2018 owing to the availability of high technical expertise in the US and Canada.

Leading Players

The leading players competing in the worldwide market for smart spaces are Eutech Cybernetic Pte. Ltd (Singapore), ICONICS, Inc. (US), Adappt (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Coor (Sweden), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (US), Huawei Technology Co Ltd (China), Schneider Electric (France), ABB (Switzerland), Smart Space Software Plc (UK), Ubisense (UK), Smarten Spaces (Singapore), FASEAS SPACEWELL (Belgium), Cisco Systems Inc., (US), to name a few.

