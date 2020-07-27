Direct Drive Wind Turbine Industry 2020 Trends, COVID – 19 Impact Analysis and Business Methodologies till 2022

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global direct drive wind turbine market that calculates raise for this market at 11.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period between 2017 and 2022.

The most important factor shaping the direct drive wind turbine market growth is a range of advantages that include higher torque with low rpm, increased efficiency, and reduced noise. Other factors, carrying out the growth of this market include depleting fossil fuel reserves, favorable government policies, increasing greenhouse gas emission, increasing significance of renewable energy sources, growing concern for energy conservation, and rising demand for energy.

The wind being one of the cleanest sources of power generation, is used to generate electricity by wind turbines. Increasing demand for renewable energy across the globe has majorly attributed to the growth of the direct drive wind turbine market. Moreover, depleting fossil fuel reserves, increasing environmental sensitivity, low cost of wind power generation and financial support from governments across the globe all have a knock-on effect on the global market size. A detailed analysis report of COVID-19 impact on Direct Drive Wind Turbine Industry is provided with the report.

Key Players

The key players in the global direct drive wind turbine market include American Superconductor Corporation (USA), Emergya Wind Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), ENERCON GmbH (Germany), General Electrics Renewable Energy (USA), Goldwind Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Leitwind AG (Italy), Siemens AG (Germany), VENSYS Energy AG (Germany), Windtronics LLC (USA), and Xiangtan Electric Manufacturing Group (China).

Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Industry Segmental Analysis

The global direct drive wind turbine market has been segmented on the basis of capacity, technology, and lastly, region.

Based on capacity, this market has been segmented into less than 1 mega watt (MW), 1MW to 3MW, and more than 3MW.

The technology-based segmentation segments the market into an electrically excited synchronous generator and permanent magnet synchronous generator. During the forecast period, the permanent magnet synchronous generator technology is expected to experience significant growth due to the increase in offshore activities.

Regional Analysis

The global market for direct drive wind turbines is geographically spread across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of World.

Globally, Europe has secured the top position and is predicted to retain its position throughout the forecast period due to its impressive streak of renewable energy sources usage. Moreover, the massive contribution from countries such as Spain, United Kingdom (U.K), France and Ireland combined with favorable government regulations has buoyed the market growth in the region.

The growth in Europe market is followed by Asia-Pacific owing to the adoption of gearless wind turbines in the emerging economies such as China and India with growing energy needs in the region. Furthermore, the region observes market growth on account of continuous capacity additions to the existing industry participants. Also, increased awareness of renewable energy usage serves to propel the market growth. in addition, large number of plant managers focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs, which directly triggers the market growth in the region.

MRFR reports that the North America market is highly lucrative on account of installation base and revenues. Constant technological advancements, product development and mergers and acquisition among well-established market players bode well with the market growth in the region. Increasing demand for low-cost, renewable source of energy is one of the major factors fueling the market growth as well.

