COVID-19 Impact on Online Food Ordering Market – Future Analysis ,Opportunities and Forecasts

Online Food Ordering Industry 2020

Synopsis: –

The global Online Food Ordering market is valued at 64610 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 75640 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Food Ordering.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Online Food Ordering market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Food Ordering market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

McDonalds

Dunkin Donuts

Pizzahut

KFC

Domino’s Pizza

Subway

Papa John’s

Burger King

Starbucks

Dairy Queen

GrubHub

MEITUAN

Wendy’s

DoorDash

OLO

Alibaba Group(Ele.me)

Just Eat

Uber Eats

Swiggy

Takeaway

Caviar

Independent

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Restaurant-controlled

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Restaurant-controlled

Independent

Restaurant-controlled had a market share of 56% in 2018.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

B2B

B2C

Others

B2B is the greatest segment of Online Food Ordering application, with a share of 51% in 2018.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Online Food Ordering Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Online Food Ordering Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Online Food Ordering Market Size by Regions

5 North America Online Food Ordering Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Online Food Ordering Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Online Food Ordering Revenue by Countries

8 South America Online Food Ordering Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Online Food Ordering by Countries

10 Global Online Food Ordering Market Segment by Type

Continued…

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

