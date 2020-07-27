Artisan Bakery Market Analysis | COVID – 19 Outbreak, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

Global Artisan Bakery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period from 2020 to 2024, according to the latest research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). The global artisan bakery market is profiled in the report with the help of historical databases about the market, which illustrate the market’s growth trajectory through the years. With the help of solid analytical tools, the market’s present condition is measured in the report, with a view to providing solid forecasts regarding the market’s likely growth trajectory in the coming years. The artisan bakery market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4.5 billion by the end of 2024.

Artisan bakeries are bakeries that don’t operate at an industrial scale, but rather work on specializing in certain products and producing each one to a higher standard of quality than industrial products. In industrial settings the aim is to produce as much product as possible, with volume being the key. This is inverted in artisan bakeries, where each product is handcrafted and treated to higher product standards than in industrial settings. Artisan bakeries usually focus on breads of various kinds, including fruit and nut breads, pastries, and other such baked products. Due to the focus being on quality rather than quantity, artisan bakeries operate at a smaller scale than industrial operations and serve a more local, targeted population.

Many artisan bakeries also use the utilization of organic ingredients as a USP to attract new-age customers looking for organic food products.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the Global Artisan Bakery Market Analysis include Wilmar International Ltd., Finsbury Food Group plc, Fuji Baking Group Co. Ltd., Yamazaki Baking Co Ltd., Premier Foods plc, Associated British Foods plc, Barilla Holding SpA, Safinco NV, Lantmannen Unibake International, Flowers Foods Inc., RE Rich Family Holding Corporation, Harry Brot GmbH, Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, Corbion NV, and Aryzta AG.

In September 2019, Orkla Food Ingredients made another acquisition, sustaining a recent increase in activity from the bakery products manufacturer and distributor. The company bought Vamo, a Dutch bakery product manufacturer through Sonneveld Group BV, an Orkla subsidiary.

Segmentation

Global Artisan Bakery Market is segmented based on product type, category, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global artisan bakery market is segmented into breads and buns, cakes and pastries, biscuits and cookies, and others.

By category, the global artisan bakery market is segmented into conventional and gluten-free.

The market is segmented by distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based.

Access Full Report Details and Order this Premium Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/artisan-bakery-market-3143

Regional Analysis

Europe is the dominant force in the global artisan bakery market and is likely to retain leadership in the market over the forecast period due to the predominant presence of artisan bakeries in Europe. Artisan bakeries are essentially a European concept, with traditions of breadmaking in Europe going back centuries and being associated with local and national pride and identity. This has driven the artisan bakery market in Europe at a rapid growth rate.

Asia Pacific is likely to be a promising market for artisan bakeries in the coming years due to the increasing appetite of the Asia Pacific consumer for Western ideas in the matters of food and the growing demand for bread.

Related Covid-19 Analysis on FnB Reports:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-a2-milk-market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-alternative-sweeteners-market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-artisan-bakery-market

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/report/covid-19-impact-rtd-beverages-market

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.