Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market Growth Overview, Porter’s Five Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | Avery Dennison, Intertape Polymer, NITTO DENKO, Shurtape Technologies, Cantech

The Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes market report contains explicit and up-to-date information about the consumer's demands, their inclinations, and their variable likings about particular product.

The study considers the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market are:

Avery Dennison Corporation; 3M; Intertape Polymer Group; NITTO DENKO CORPORATION; tesa SE – A Beiersdorf Company; NICHIBAN Co., Ltd.; Shurtape Technologies, LLC; Mactac Americas; Ajit Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Advance Tapes International; Cantech; Industrias TUK, S.A. de C.V.; Berry Global Inc.; Adhesives Research, Inc.; Stick Tapes Private Limited; Can-Do National Tape; Euro Tapes Private Limited (Unit Of Euro Technologies); UltraTape; U Pack; Xinxiang Yongsheng Packaging Materials Technology Co., Ltd. and RAJAPACK Ltd among others.

By Material

Paper

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Polyester



By Adhesive Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

Others

By Application

Carton Sealing

Strapping & Bundling

Based on regions, the Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global sealing & strapping packaging tapes market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 24.79 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Sealing packaging tapes are adhesive tapes that are utilized to seal the cartons and corrugated boxes. These tapes generally compose of pressure-sensitive adhesive present on the backing material that has high level of shear strength capable of handling heavy loads.

Strapping tapes are high-strength adhesive tapes providing large-scale tensile strength due to its production method which involves utilizing pressure-sensitive adhesives on a backing material made of fiberglass filaments and PVC or PP films. The grading of these tapes depend on their tensile strength and their sizing.

Market Drivers:

Increasing usage of packaging products from the developing regions of the world due to a surge in e-commerce industry is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Widespread adoption and preference of these tapes due to the comfort of usage; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Longer duration of shelf-life and better adhesion strength are characteristics fostering growth of the market value

Market Restraints:

Increasing prices of the product due to a surge in pricing of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Presence of strict compliances regarding the usage of adhesive-based tapes is expected to hamper growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Intertape Polymer Group announced that they had completed the acquisition of the remaining share of Powerband Industries, based in India for approximately USD 9.9 million. This acquisition will enable Intertape to service their consumers in the North American and European market for packaging tapes. This will also enable them to expand their geographical presence in the location as well as worldwide due to the low-cost manufacturing facilities acquired along with the company.

In February 2017, Shurtape Technologies, LLC announced that they had acquired Syntac Coated Products, LLC. This acquisition will establish a combined organisation providing a variety of adhesive offerings and solutions to the several applicable end-users. It will also enable further innovations due to the expertise of both the companies in offering specialised tape solutions, expanding the production and commercialization capabilities to better serve the global consumers.

In-depth analysis of the Market is conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Sealing and Strapping Packaging Tapes Market trends and dynamics. Key Market players within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry. Extensive analysis of the Market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa)

