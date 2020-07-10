Global Arc Flash Protection System Market 2020 Business Opportunities, COVID – 19 Analysis, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Segmentation by 2023

Arc Flash Protection Market Analysis

The Global Arc Flash Protection Market is predicted to grow at a 5% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals the latest Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Arc flash protection equipment and system are used for detecting and mitigating arc flash hazards, resulting from corrosion or deterioration of equipment, and also other causes such as faulty installations, material failure, and dust. Arc flash protection equipment includes gloves, helmets and visors, polo shirts and waterproof shirts, switching hoods/suits, jackets and trousers, coveralls, and accessories. An arc flash protection system indeed is a necessity in all electrical switchboards for operator safety, and, above all, minimizing the damages related to arc flash events.

Various factors are pushing the growth of the arc flash protection market. These factors, in accordance with the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include arc flash regulations from OSHA and NFPA, growth of the manufacturing sector in South East Asia, growing investments in the electrical network, and replacement of current electrical safety equipment with smart and modern safety devices. Additional factors pushing the market growth include growing awareness regarding electrical safety, worldwide growth in electrical component manufacturing market, and stringent rules laid down by the governments to promote arc flash safety in various end user industries.

On the contrary, high maintenance cost coupled with the high product, and installation cost are factors that may deter arc flash protection market growth over the forecast period.

Arc Flash Protection Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the arc flash protection market based on equipment, and end user.

Based on equipment, the arc flash protection market is segmented into arc flash detection and control system, and personal protective equipment. Of these, the arc flash detection and control system segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period.

Based on end user, the arc flash protection market is segmented into transportation and infrastructure, utilities, oil and gas, and manufacturing and processing industries. Of these, utilities will dominate the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the arc flash protection market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period followed by Asia-Pacific. This is owing to the rise in demand for power, and also in protection devices for distribution and safe transmission, global development in non-conventional and renewable energy sources, and also the need for promoting transmission and distribution grids, which includes both grounded and undergrounded. The arc flash protection market in this region is predicted to be chiefly driven by the increasing investment in the electrical network, worldwide development in the electrical component manufacturing market, and the stringent rules and regulations laid down by leading organizations such as OSHA and NFPA to encourage arch flash safety in various end user industries.

The arc flash protection market in the APAC region will have the second largest share in the market over the forecast period, with India, Japan, and China being the key country-specific markets here.

The arc flash protection market in Europe will have the third largest share in the market over the forecast period due to the presence of several key market players in this region. The UK, Germany, and France are the key country-specific markets here.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the arc flash protection market include Eaton Co. Plc. (Ireland), Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc. (USA), Schneider Electric SA (France), Littelfuse, Inc. (the USA), Basler Electric Company. (USA), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Larsen & Toubro, Ltd. (India), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), DuPont (USA), General Electric Company (USA), ABB Group (Switzerland), and Siemens Ltd. (Germany), among others.

