Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market 2020 Industry, Size, Share, Demands, Growth, Opportunities, Trends Analysis and Forecast Till 2026

Global “Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market” 2020-2026 report presents a pin-point analysis of market based on type, applications and regions. Growth strategies adopted by these companies are studied in detail in the report. The market size section gives the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market revenues, covering noteworthy growth of the market and forecasting the future.

The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market has witnessed growth from USD XX million to USD XX million from 2014 to 2019. With the CAGR of X.X%, this market is estimated to reach USD XX million in 2026.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market.

Major Players in the global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market include:

China Telecom

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

u-blox

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Deutsche Telekom

Vodafone Group plc,

Nokia Corporation

ZTWE Corporation

Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd.

China Unicom

Sierra Wireless

S

Intel Corporation

Ericsson Corporation

On the basis of types, the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market is primarily split into:

Hardware

Software

Services

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Healthcare

Energy and utility

Agriculture

Retail

Transportation and logistics

Smart cities

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2019-2026

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Overview



Chapter Two: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Landscape by Player



Chapter Three: Players Profiles



Chapter Four: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type



Chapter Five: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Analysis by Application

Chapter Six: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Seven: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

Chapter Eight: Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Manufacturing Analysis

Chapter Nine: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

continued…

