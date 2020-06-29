Impact of the Coronavirus on Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market

Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Introduction

Viral transport medium is a collection and transport system used for the collection, transport, and long-term freezing of clinical specimens containing viruses such as COVID-19, chlamydia, mycoplasma, or ureaplasma organisms

Viral skin swab is an implement lightly rubbed against the skin or vesicles to collect sample. The sample is later sent to laboratories in transport medium.

In the laboratory, viral cells are cultured and virus identification is performed by the laboratory technician

Key Drivers and Restraints of Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market

The global swab and viral transport medium market is primarily driven by increase in demand for swabs & viral transport medium owing to COVID-19 pandemic, rise in use of viral transport medium in microbiology & diagnostic laboratories, and high investment in diagnostic equipment, kits, and accessories

Increase in the geriatric population, rise in adoption of diagnostic tests, and growth of the diagnostics industry are the other factors projected to drive the global market during the forecast period

Diagnosis of Certain Viral Infections Segment to Account for Major Share of Global Market

In terms of application, the global swab and viral transport medium market can be classified into diagnosis of certain viral infections, preclinical testing, and others

The diagnosis of certain viral infections segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to significant demand for diagnostic testing services and increase in number of suppliers of FDA-approved swabs and transport media

Puritan Medical Products, COPAN Diagnostics, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) are the manufacturers of FDA-approved nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs for coronavirus tests

Diagnostic Laboratories to be Highly Lucrative Segment

Based on end-user, the global swab and viral transport medium market can be categorized into microbiology laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, and others

The diagnostic laboratories segment is likely to account for major share of the global swab and viral transport medium market by 2027, owing to increase in number of samples being received for testing and high demand for viral transport mediums

North America to Dominate Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market

In terms of region, the global swab and viral transport medium market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global swab and viral transport medium market during the forecast period.

The market in North America is anticipated to be driven by the presence of prominent players, rapid increase in number of diagnostic tests for COVID-19, and exponential rise in number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global swab and viral transport medium market is highly fragmented, with a large number of domestic players accounting for major market share. Key players operating in the global swab and viral transport medium market are:

COPAN Diagnostics, Inc.

Medical Wire & Equipment (MWE)

Titan Biotech Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Vircell S.L.

MANTACC

Puritan Medical Products

Starplex Scientific, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Trinity Biotech

DiaSorin

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market: Research Scope

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market, by Swab Type

Nasopharyngeal Swabs

Oropharyngeal Swabs

Others

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market, by Application

Diagnosis of Certain Viral Infections

Preclinical Testing

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market, by End-user

Microbiology Laboratories

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Swab and Viral Transport Medium Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



