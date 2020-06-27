Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2019-2030 – | Siemens Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V. with Expected CAGR 10%

Medical equipment maintenance is the management if medical devices by professionals that are used in healthcare settings. These professionals manage different operations of various medical devices, analyze the issues if any, improve their usage and safety, and eventually increase their support in servicing medical technology.

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Medical Equipment Maintenance Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the medical equipment maintenance market is estimated to be over US$ 30.5 billion in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a ~10% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Major Key Players:

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream Health., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Hitachi, Ltd among others.

Owing to increasing sophistication of healthcare technologies and improvements in medical equipment, the modern medical equipment require modern way of maintenance. The modernized equipment are integrated with electronic networks that depend on outsourcing for improved repairing and maintenance, growing need for compatibility, reliability, accuracy, and safety. These issues can be easily solved, while the equipment management having capability of providing the use of right machine at the right time. Since medical equipment conduct equipment audit to examine devices for smooth running, they also help in reducing cost and comply with improving their efficiency.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Segmentation:

Equipment Type: Imaging Equipment, and Electromedical Equipment

Service Type : Preventive Maintenance, Corrective Maintenance, and Operational Maintenance

Service Provider:Original Equipment Manufacturers, Independent Service Organizations and, In-House Maintenance

End User:Public Organizations and Private Organizations

