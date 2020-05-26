Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market Show at High CAGR to 2030 | Brita GmbH, 3M, Pentair plc, Kinetico|Market Industry Reports

Point of Use Water Filter Market is estimated to be valued at ~US$ 2145 million in 2018 and is expected to witness substantial growth from 2019 to 2030.

A point-of-use water filter treats the water before it reaches a single tap and is mostly installed in kitchens, restaurants, cafes, hotels, hospitals, and airports to provide high-quality, clean, and healthy drinking water. Such systems use advanced filtration techniques including reverse osmosis and carbon filtration.

Technological advancements in PoU water filtration systems are also among the primary factors that are expected to fuel growth of the market. For instance, in 2017, Voltea introduced its first PoUCAPDI product, DIUSE that targeted both residential as well as commercial applications. It helps to soften and desalinate brackish water and offers a salt-free and chemical-free alternative.

Major Key Players:

BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Brita GmbH, 3M, Pentair plc, Kinetico, Aquaphor, Bilt srl, Ecowater Systems LLC, and Culligan are among the major market players.

By End User:

HORECA

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Findings In Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market Report:

-To break down and inspect the worldwide Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.

– To introduce the key Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.

– To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.

– To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.

– To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.

– To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.

– To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.

Europe dominated the PoU water filtration market in 2018 with Germany, France, and Italy being the key markets largely due to thepopularity of POU filters in the HORECA industry. In Europe, France, Italy, and Spain are countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth owing to the burgeoning food service industry and growing in bound tourism in these countries.

