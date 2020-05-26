Isopropyl Alcohol Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2030|Key Players Solvay,Dow Chemical,Royal Dutch Shell

Isopropyl alcohol or isopropanol is a colorless & flammable liquid that is miscible with common organic solvents including chlorinated solvents. The compound is widely used for various applications as a solvent and intermediate in the production of different chemicals. Additionally, it is commonly used as a solvent in rubbing alcohol and possesses good disinfectant properties in the range of 60%-90% concentration with water.

Get sample copy of “Isopropyl Alcohol Market” (Use Business Email ID to Get Immediate Service): https://www.marketindustryreports.com/pdf/327

The healthy market growth can be attributed to the high demand for isopropyl alcohol owing to its solvent applications. Additionally, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has created a high demand for disinfectants, such as soaps and sanitizers, which is further expected to supplement market growth as isopropyl alcohol serves as a key ingredient in the manufacture of these products. Other than this, in the electrical &electronics industry, it is used as a common cleaner and degreaser for cables, LCDs, connectors, fiber optics,and others. Isopropyl alcohol also finds applications in the chemical industry for the manufacture of different chemical compounds such as isopropyl esters, and isopropylamines, among others.

Prominent Key Players:

Solvay, Dow Chemical,Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings B.V., Tokuyama Corporation., LG Chem., INEOS, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC.,and ISU CHEMICAL, among others.

Isopropyl Alcohol Market Segmentation:

By Grade:

Industrial/Technical

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Electronic grade

By End-Use Industry:

Healthcare

Paints & Coatings

Household Cleaning

Beauty &Personal Care

Chemical

Electrical &Electronics

Key Findings In Isopropyl Alcohol Market Report:

-To break down and inspect the worldwide Isopropyl Alcohol status and future figure including, creation, income, utilization, recorded and conjecture.

– To introduce the key Isopropyl Alcohol makers, creation, income, piece of the pie, SWOT examination and improvement designs in next barely any years.

– To section the breakdown information by areas, type, producers and applications.

– To break down the worldwide and key areas advertise potential and preferred position, opportunity and challenge, restrictions and dangers.

– To distinguish noteworthy patterns, drivers, impact factors in worldwide and districts.

– To deliberately investigate each submarket regarding singular development pattern and their commitment to the market.

– To break down serious advancements, for example, developments, understandings, new item dispatches, and acquisitions in the market.

However, the price volatility of isopropyl alcohol stands to act as a major market barrier. In recent years, overproduction from China has been creating price volatility in this market. However, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, the demand for disinfectants, such as sanitizers, soaps, etc., is expected to witness considerable growth, further propelling the demand for isopropyl alcohol, a key ingredient of their manufacturing processes.

Table of Content

1 Introduction of Isopropyl Alcohol Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology of Market Industry Reports

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 Isopropyl Alcohol Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Isopropyl Alcohol Market, By Deployment Model

5.1 Overview

6 Isopropyl Alcohol Market, By Solution

6.1 Overview

7 Isopropyl Alcohol Market, By Vertical

7.1 Overview

8 Isopropyl Alcohol Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia –Pacific

8.4 Rest of world

About Market Industry Reports

Market Industry Reports is at the forefront of innovation to address the worldwide industry trends and opportunities. We identified the calibre of market dynamics & hence we excel in the areas of innovation and optimization, integrity, curiosity, customer and brand experience, and strategic business intelligence through our research.