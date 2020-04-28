Global Hemorrhoids Treatment Market Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2026|TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Peritech Pharma, Himalaya Wellness

Global hemorrhoids treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing incidence of hemorrhoid’s population and development of advanced therapies and treatment are the key factors for market growth.





Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hemorrhoids treatment market are Medline Industries, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Peritech Pharma, Himalaya Wellness, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Abbott, AstraZeneca, Sagent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, TRIFECTA PHARMACEUTICALS USA, LLC has introduced a traditional Chinese medicine named Mayinglong, an ointment to the United States for the treatment of hemorrhoid. It is well recognized that the Traditional Chinese medicine principles have been contributed significantly holistic approach to the health care now with the introduction easy-to-apply ointment formulation will help patients suffering from hemorrhoid throughout the United States.

In February 2018, Peritech Pharma entered into distribution agreement with Latam BD Group to commercialize over-the counter products PP-110 for hemorrhoids and PP-120 for anal itching in the Brazil and 23 other countries in Central and South America and the Caribbean. This collaboration enhances the drugs availability and hence benefits the patients suffering from hemorrhoids.

Segmentation: Global Hemorrhoids Treatment Market

By Type

Internal Hemorrhoids

External Hemorrhoids

By Treatment

Medication

Devices

Surgery

By Drugs

Topical Steroids Hydrocortisone

Topical Anesthetics Lidocaine Pramoxine Dibucaine

Others

By Devices

Cryotherapy Devices

Hemorrhoid Laser Probes

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

