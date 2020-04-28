Global Fusion Protein Market In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Global Fusion Protein Market research report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2020-2027 market shares for each company. This market analysis report is generated with the best and advanced tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analysing market data. Qualitative and transparent research studies are performed devotedly to offer an excellent industry analysis report for the niche. To figure out market landscape, brand awareness, latest trends, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour, the finest Global Fusion Protein Market research report is very essential. To stay ahead of the competition, a thorough idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects are very valuable.

Global fusion protein market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing application of the protein fusion and rising cases of cancers are the factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fusion protein market are Abnova Corporation, Novus Biologicals, OriGene Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PeproTech, Inc., ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Absolute Antibody., Amgen Inc., Creative BioMart., BIOVERATIV THERAPEUTICS INC., Profacgen, ACROBiosystem, General Electric, Shanghai TheraMabs Bio-Technology Co.,Ltd, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sotio and others.

Market Definition: Global Fusion Protein Market

Fusion gene is a protein which is made from fusion gene. These fusion genes are mainly formed by combining two different parts of the genes. By conveying the DNA among chromosomes these fusions protein can develop naturally in the body. These fusion genes can also developed in the laboratory by merging the different part of the genes from the different organism. These fusion proteins are widely used in applications such as biological technology, chimeric protein drugs and others.

Market Drivers

Its usage for the aids in purification or cloned genes will drive the market growth

Increasing applications of the fusion protein will also enhance market growth

They are more stable and soluble in the host cell as compared to the native protein which is also enhancing the growth of this market

Fusion protein when prepared with small segments has the ability to make products large enough so that it can be seen on the gel; this factor will also drive the market growth

Increasing usage of fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Availability of alternatives in the market will restrain the market growth

Strict regulations associated with the sale or clinical trials of Fc-fusion protein will also hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Fusion Protein Market

By Product

Immunoglobulin (IG) Fusion Protein

Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) Fusion Protein

Cytokines Recombinant Fusion Protein

Other

By Application

Chimeric Protein Drugs

Biological Technology

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Roche announced the launch of their VENTANA pan-TRK (EPR17341) Assay which is specially designed to detect tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) proteins in cancer. By observing the TRK C-terminal area, laboratories can easily find wild and chimeric fusion proteins and this assay has the ability to perform different analytic studies. This new assay will help in understanding the TRK protein expression in cancer

In September 2018, SOTIO which is owned by PPF Company announced that they have acquired Cytune Pharma. This acquisition will help the company to use the Cytune’s SO-C101 which is a human fusion protein of IL-15 along with their clinical programs in lung, prostate, and ovarian cancer which is based on their autologous dendritic cell therapy platform DCVAC

