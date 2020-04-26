Food Packaging: COVID-19 and Food Safety
Food Packaging
Food preservation, safety, and quality maintenance growing considerations of the food business. it’s obvious that as time passes consumer’s demand for natural and safe food products increases in order to prevent food-borne infectious diseases. Antimicrobial packaging that is considered in the set of active packaging and controlled released packaging are the technologies that effectively infuse the antimicrobial in the food packaging material and after delivers it over the stipulated amount of time to kill the infective microorganisms in a food product.
Antimicrobial Agents:
Antimicrobial agents have totally different activities on different infective microorganisms because of their numerous diverse physiologies. Antimicrobial agents are combined either directly into food particles or to the packaging material to secure and maintain the safety and quality of the product.
Technologies:
Active Packaging:
It is useful in actively modifying the inner surroundings by continuous interaction with the food over the stipulated time.
Controlled release packaging:
Controlled release packaging that could be a comparatively new technology that mainly focuses on its cathartic systems.
Food & Beverage is one of the huge applications where packaging is used in large number, this antimicrobial and antibacterial packaging attracts healthcare sectors too, where packaging safeguards tablets, medical devices, and plastic products from bacteria & fungi.
Need and Use of packaging and package labels:
- Physical protection
- Barrier protection
- Containment or agglomeration
- Information transmission
- Marketing
- Security
- Convenience
- Portion control
- Branding/Positioning
Environmental considerations:
- Prevention – Minimum Waste must be the target while packing the product.
- Reuse – Reusable Packaging material to be used.
- Minimization – Less mass and volume of packaging material must be maintained.
- Recycle – Using Recyclable material must be the priority.
Major Players in Antimicrobial Packaging Materials market are:
- Covestro
- Microban International
- Mondi
- BASF
- Dunmore Corporation
- Sealed Air
- DOW Chemical
- Agion Technologies
- PolyOne
- LINPAC
- BioCote
Major Regions that plays a significant role in Antimicrobial Packaging Materials market are:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- India
- South America
