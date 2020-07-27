Ethanol Market Size, Share, Growth | Covid -19 Impact Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023

Ethanol Market: Information by Feedstock (Coarse Grains, Sugar Crane, Wheat, Molasses), Application (Industrial Solvent, Fuel, Fertilizer), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Food and Beverages, Personal Care and Cosmetics,), Region — Global Forecast till 2023

Key Players

Kirin Holdings Company (Japan), Aventine renewable Energy (US), United Breweries (India), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), The Andersons, Inc. (US), British Petroleum (UK), Advanced BioEnergy LLC, (US), Cargill Corporation (US), VeraSun Renewable Energy (US), and Pernod Richard (France), among others.

Ethanol Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 8.23% During 2020 – 2023

Market Overview

Ethanol, or ethyl alcohol, drinking alcohol, or simply alcohol is the highly flammable and volatile in nature. It occurs in the form of colorless liquid and has a strong characteristic odor. The product can be produced synthetically as well as biologically. The primary raw materials used in the production of ethanol are the food crops such as sugarcane, maize, wheat, sorghum, beet, and other starches is called bioethanol, and it is the eco-friendly alternative biofuel. Ethanol is a psychoactive chemical which directly acts on the central nervous system (CNS) and is widely used in various types of alcoholic drinks. The primary application of ethanol is as a solvent in various chemicals industries. The product is gaining popularity as an efficient alternative fuel. It has significant penetration in the major end-use industries such as automotive, foods and beverages, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Based on feedstock, the global ethanol market has been segmented into coarse grains, sugar crane, wheat, maize, molasses, sugar beet, biomass and others. Coarse grains segment held the largest market share in 2017 on account of the low cost, high process ability and recovery. Maize and molasses are rapidly growing during the forecast period.

By application, the market is categorized into solvent, fuel, energy, fertilizer and others. The product is widely used as solvent in vast chemical processes. In coming years, the growing demand for green, eco-friendly, and economic fuel and energy may drive growth of the fuel and energy segments.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global ethanol market has been categorized into automotive, aerospace & defense, machine tools & equipment, electrical & electronics, chemicals, and others. Among them, automotive accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. This mainly due to vast use of the ethanol in manufacturing an alternative fuel on account of growing concerns over the vehicular pollution caused by the crude-based fuel.

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

The global ethanol market has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the rising product demand in the automotive and chemicals industries. North America dominated the market in 2017 owing high product demand in the automotive sector as a green and economic fuel.