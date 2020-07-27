Detox Drinks Market Size, Share, Growth | Covid -19 Impact Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2023

Detox Drinks Market Research Report: Information by Product Type (Water, Juice, Smoothie, Tea & Coffee, Others) Category (Conventional, Organic) Packaging Type (Bottles, Pouches & Sachets, Others) Distribution Channel, Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Rising awareness regarding the health benefits rendered through detoxification is expected to boost the growth of the global detox drinks market during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global detox drinks market are Jus By Julie (New York), Suja Life, LLC (US), Project Juice (California), Terranova Synergistic Nutrition (UK), Temple Turmeric (New York), Raw Generation (New Jersey), Pukka Herbs (UK), Hain Celestial (US), Dr Stuart’s (UK).

Market Highlights

A detox drink contains ingredients having detoxification properties. Various ingredients are used in a detox drink as different ingredients target different body parts such as liver, digestive system, and kidneys, among other parts. Detoxification drinks are gaining popularity across the globe owing to their ability to reduce fatigue, improve digestion, reduce constipation, boost the immune system, remove toxins, manage weight , and improve and nourish overall health.

Based on product type, the global detox drinks market has been segmented into water, juice, smoothie, tea & coffee, and others. The water segment is anticipated to account for the highest revenue share in the global detox drinks market due to the availability of several detox water variants in the market. In addition, water helps in staying hydrated during detoxification and can be used as a part of everyday regime. However, the juice segment is projected to grow with the highest growth rate and during the upcoming years owing to the increasing preference of consumers towards natural and organic fruit juices.

The global detox drinks market has been segregated, by category, into conventional and organic. The conventional segment is projected to garner a major share, in terms of revenue, of the global detox drinks market. The segment’s dominance can be attributed to the major cultivation of plants through conventional farming techniques that rely on chemical fertilizers and pesticides for quick and efficient results. However, the organic segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the upcoming years due to the shifting preference of consumers towards organic products. Thus, the demand for detox drinks produced from organically grown plant sources is increasing across the globe.

Based on packaging type, the global detox drinks market has been segmented into bottles, pouches & sachets, and others. The bottles segment is projected to gain the highest revenue share in the global detox drinks market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Several market players provide detox drinks in different sizes of bottles as it offers ease of consumption and is a convenient form of packaging.

By distribution channel, the global detox drinks market has been segmented into store based and non-store based. The store-based segment has further been segregated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The store-based segment is expected to dominate the global detox drinks market owing to the surging sales of healthy and ready-to-drink beverages in supermarkets & hypermarkets and convenience stores. However, the non-store-based segment is expected to project the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing penetration of e-commerce in the food & beverage retail sector. In addition, the adoption of consumer friendly business models by e-commerce retail players to expand their customer base is also leading the consumers to opt for non-store retail channels.

Regional Analysis

The global detox drinks market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is anticipated to dominate the global detox drinks market due to the presence of several key players in the region. In addition, the rising preference of consumers towards healthy beverages is also fueling the growth of the regional market.

Asia-Pacific detox drinks market is projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period owing to the increasing per capita disposable income of consumers, surging demand for ready-to-drink beverages, and changing lifestyle of people.

Segmentation

The global detox drinks market has been segmented on the basis of product type, category, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

The global detox drinks market has been divided, by product type, into water, juice, smoothie, tea & coffee, and others.

Based on category, the global detox drinks market has been segregated into conventional, and organic.

Based on packaging type, the global detox drinks market has been classified as bottles, pouches & sachets, and others.

By distribution channel, the global detox drinks market has also been segregated into store based and non-store based. The store based segment has further been segregated into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

